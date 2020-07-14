Close to 1.5 tons of drugs confiscated in Semnan

Police Chief of Semnan province, Second Brigadier General Abdollah Hassani said on Monday that the big consignment was traced and busted in a three-hour-long armed clash in cooperation with the counter-narcotics forces of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, Trend reports citing Mehr News agency.

A total of 1,491 kilograms of illicit drugs were confiscated in the central Iranian province.

Incapable of countering the police squad, the smugglers set their vehicles ablaze and tried to escape the scene, he said, adding that one culprit was detained during the operation.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades