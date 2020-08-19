Iran pays coronavirus related unemployment insurance

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug. 19

Trend:



Coronavirus unemployment insurance is in line with the government's strategy to support people's livelihoods during the outbreak of the disease, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"So far, 864,200 people have registered in the unemployment insurance system," said Director General of Unemployment Insurance of the Ministry of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare.



Masoud Babaei added that according to the decision of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, the coronavirus related unemployment insurance was paid to the applicants for three months from March through May 2020.

“To date, 717,352 more people were eligible for receiving the same unemployment insurance," Babaei said.

He added that people whose unemployment continued in June or who became unemployed in June, should register at the comprehensive labor relations system at prkar.mcls.gov.ir.

Unemployment is one of the economic consequences of the COVID-19, which has affected a significant portion of the world's workforce due to traffic restrictions and the closure of businesses, and Iran is not an exception, said the report.

Iranian government has allocated $1.1 billion credit to support those who lost their jobs during the coronavirus outbreak, and this amount will be transferred to the unemployment fund. For this purpose, a system was set up at the address of bimebikari.mcls.gov.ir for people to register their applications.

