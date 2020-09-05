Explosion in western Iran leaves more than 200 injured
A gas explosion in western Iran injured over 200 people late Friday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
The “chlorine gas explosion” injured 217 people in a village in the western province of Ilam, the official IRNA news agency reported, citing the head of the province’s medical university Mohammad Karimian.
“Carelessness and negligence” of a driver of a trailer carrying gas capsules led to the explosion, IRNA said. No deaths have been reported.
Karimian said that all of Ilam’s hospitals had raised their readiness levels to treat the wounded.
