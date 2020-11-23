Iran to provide financial support to low-income households amid lockdown

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov.23

The Iranian government would provide financial help of 1 billion rials (about $23) per month to 30 million people until the end of the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020) to support them during the lockdown, said the Iranian President.

"Considering two weeks lockdown and closure of businesses, the government uses all its efforts to support people in need," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"It has also been approved that 10 million households would receive 10 billion rials (about$238) loan that could be paid back in 30 months," he added.

Rouhani went on to say that the cohesive plan to fight coronavirus that was recently approved would include the cooperation of charities, the Red Crescent to provide help to individuals in quarantine while it is expected that 100,000 urgent tests will be launched.

"In the current situation, people should understand that there is no other way but to implement health protocols, social distancing, reducing transportation, and avoiding gatherings. All the individuals should carry their identity cards with them during inner-city traveling so infected people would be prevented from using the transportation system," he noted.

Rouhani also pointed out that the transportation hours would be reduced from 9 pm to prevent gatherings. Universities and schools would continue their work online.

Iranian government approved the implementation of two weeks lockdown from November 21 to prevent the rising number of cases and deaths from COVID-19.