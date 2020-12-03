Iran to produce coronavirus vaccines in spring

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that human trials have earlier begun for the production of Iranian vaccines slated for spring 2021, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Talking to IRNA on the sidelines of National Coronavirus Vaccine Committee, he added, "We have pre-purchased 16.8 million coronavirus vaccines from the World Health Organization's COVAX and we have joint production with other countries, and the clinical trial of these vaccines is performed in Iran."

"To date, no vaccine company has so far received a production certificate from the World Health Organization. Some vaccine manufacturers are in the final stages of receiving WHO certification, and as soon as they receive it, I hope we would be able to pre-purchase the vaccine from them," he said.

However, efforts are underway to produce the vaccine domestically with the help of knowledge-based companies, Namaki said, noting that one of the knowledge-based companies received a license for human trial. If these efforts continue, Iran we will be one of the leading producers of vaccine in the region will be able to meet its needs by the spring.