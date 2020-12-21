Number of 'COVID-19 'red zones' in Iran down

TEHRAN, Iran, Dec.21

Trend:

The number of 'red zone' cities in Iran has reduced to zero, thanks to people complying with the health protocols, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The number of 'red zone' cities previously stood at 160, but has since reduced to zero," said Hassan Rouhani.

However, Rouhani said the situation might be unstable.

"We we advised people to wear masks and avoid gatherings. This is mostly for old and vulnerable individuals with medical history," he said.

"The government would provide supportive packages to individuals that have no stable salary and would pay each individual 1 million rials (about $23) per month, and 1.2 million rials (about $28) to individuals that are covered by State Welfare Organization of Iran and Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation," he said.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.