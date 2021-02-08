Iran, Russia discuss joint production of Sputnik V vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

Trend:

The head of the Iran Food and Drug Administration announced that Iran is amid negotiation with Russia to jointly produce a COVID-19 vaccine.\

The Deputy Minister of Health and the head of Iran Food and Drug Administration Mohammad Reza Shansaz traveled to Moscow as the head of a delegation, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.

The delegation is expected to finalize a joint cooperation agreement on the production of the Coronavirus vaccine with Russia.

The most important program of the delegation of the Ministry of Health of Iran is to negotiate with Russian officials, including the Minister of Health of this country, to sign a joint production document for the "Sputnik v" vaccine in Iran.

“The negotiations on a purchase agreement and joint production of the Sputnik v vaccine have been underway for several months,” he said. “An agreement will be signed between the two sides.”

"In this trip, we will hold final negotiations for the joint production of Russian vaccines in Iran."