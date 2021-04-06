Iran cancels tours to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

According to the decision of the National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran, all tourism companies organizing tours to Turkey must stop their operations, the Spokesman of Ministry of Interior of Iran, Salman Samani said, Trend reports citing Iranian media.

Samani noted that in this regard, the appeal of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran on canceling the movement of citizens between Iran and Turkey was researched.

The spokesman added that according to the decision, the Iranian Red Crescent Society should strengthen health protocols at land and air border checkpoints with Turkey and accurately check passengers from Turkey.

"Certain laboratories on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test will be assigned in a number of foreign countries in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development. So, Iran will allow citizens to enter the country only in accordance with the test results provided by these laboratories. In this regard, both citizens and airlines will be provided with the necessary information," he said.