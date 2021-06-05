Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 5

Society 5 June 2021 14:28 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 5

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

As many as 6,442 people have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours in Iran, this was announced by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, Trend reports.

In addition, 128 more people have died from the coronavirus over the past day.

At the same time, the condition of 3,808 people is critical.

So far, more than 20.5 million tests have been conducted in Iran for the diagnosis of coronavirus.

A total of 4.75 million people have been vaccinated in Iran so far. About 4.17 million people were vaccinated on the first stage, and 579,000 people were vaccinated on the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 2.96 million people have been infected, and 80,941 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 2.53 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

