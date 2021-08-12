Iran shares data on imports of COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran is to be import 40 million doses of vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of the summer, Spokesman of Food and Drug Administration of Iran, Kiyanush Jahanpur told IRNA, Trend reports.

Jahanpur noted that so far, more than 21 million doses of vaccine have been imported to Iran.

The spokesman added that it is planned to produce and import minimum 120 million doses of vaccine due to the vaccination process.

According to the report of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran, 1.1 million doses of vaccine were imported to Iran today on August 12, 2021.

Reportedly, vaccination in Iran exceeded 600,000 doses per day.

A total of 17.2 million people have been vaccinated in Iran until yesterday on August 11. About 13.8 million people were vaccinated on the first stage, and 3.4 million people were vaccinated on the second stage.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 4.28 million people have been infected, and 95,647 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 3.61 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur