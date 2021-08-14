Iran's gov't agencies suspend operations due to COVID-19

Society 14 August 2021 15:40 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The operations of all professions (except for sensitive professions) in the public and private sectors in Iran will be suspended, from August 16 to August 22, according to the decision of the National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran, Spokesman for National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran Alireza Raisi said, Trend reports citing IRINN.

Raisi noted that the suspended agencies include banks and others.

“In addition, traffic of all vehicles in Iran will be stopped from August 15 to August 28. Only ambulances and the vehicles, which carrying food, and fuel may operate,” the spokesman stressed.

According to him, the fine for those fined during this period will be doubled after 1 month.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 4.38 million people have been infected, and 97,208 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 3.7 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb.19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

