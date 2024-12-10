Iran's West Azerbaijan Province revives run of suspended industrial enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. A total of 30 industrial enterprises have been restored to operation in the West Azerbaijan Province (north-western Iran) during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (from March 20 through November 20, 2021), Deputy Chairman of the Industrial, Mining, and Trade Organization of Iran's West Azerbaijan Province, Ehsan Javi told reporters, Trend reports.

Javi stated that the resumption of operations at these industrial enterprises has provided employment for 441 people.

The organization official also mentioned that licenses have been granted for the establishment of 2,973 production enterprises in the West Azerbaijan province. These enterprises are expected to attract investments totaling 1.33 quadrillion rials (about $2.75 billion) and, once operational, will create jobs for 83,000 individuals.

Javi further noted that in the past eight months, 2.17 trillion rials (about $4.48 million) in working capital loans were provided to 15 manufacturing enterprises to boost production, while 1.56 trillion rials (about $3.22 million) in capital loans were given to 34 industrial enterprises to complete their ongoing projects.

To note, 851 industrial parks operate in Iran. Industrial parks have more than 55,000 industrial enterprises, and over 1 million people are employed in industrial enterprises.