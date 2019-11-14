Ariel Cohen: Trans Caspian Pipeline is very easily done technically

14 November 2019 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov.14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Caspian Pipeline project, which envisages transportation of Turkmenistan’s gas to Europe, is very easily done technically, Ariel Cohen, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and founder of the International Market Analysis LLC, told Trend.

"The project that would connect the Turkmen gas fields with the principle gas export pipeline known as Trans Caspian Pipeline was under review and discussions for many years, probably for two decades. It is very easily done technically. It requires an interconnector of only 120 kilometers between the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea and the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian," he said.

The expert said that the Trans Caspian Pipeline is a viable project.

"The Europeans should play a bigger role and be more emphatic and more assertive about that. In order to develop the project Turkmenistan needs to work with Azerbaijan and with international oil and gas companies that may be involved," said Cohen.

He pointed out that it is necessary to resolve the outstanding issues and build the project with the funding from International organizations financial organizations, maybe the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development or Asian Development Bank.

"So it is a feasible project. It's a project that should have happened already many years ago, but it should happen probably in the next decade," Cohen concluded.

Trans-Caspian Pipeline envisages transportation of Turkmen gas to Europe through Azerbaijan.

Turkmenistan is studying the possibility of bringing its energy products to the European market. To this end, a 300-kilometer gas pipeline will have to be laid along the Caspian seabed to the shores of Azerbaijan.

Turkmenistan has declared its readiness to supply Europe with an annual volume of up to 40 billion cubic meters of gas.

