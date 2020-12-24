Armenian special police forces begin to detain protesters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

Trend:

On Dec, 24, the Armenian special police forces began to detain the protesters, who in the morning blocked all the entrances and exits of the government building, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, TASS correspondent reports from the scene, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the TASS correspondent, the protesters tried not to let government cars into the backyard of the Cabinet of Ministers' building, after which a scuffle began and was followed by detentions.

"Members of the Cabinet of Ministers could enter the cabinet building in the morning, now our goal is not to leave until Nikol Pashinyan resigns,” said one of the initiators of the protest action, leader of the Dashnaktsutun party Ishkhan Saghatelyan.