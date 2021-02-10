Armenia may overcome internal crisis only by establishing economic relations with regional countries - Ukrainian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The political crisis and rather acute social problems took place in Armenia even before the beginning of the liberation of Karabakh and other occupied territories by Azerbaijan, Ukrainian scientist, Doctor of Law, Professor Alexander Merezhko told Trend.

“The current political crisis in Armenia is especially associated with the fact that certain political forces in the country are trying to accuse the Armenian leadership of losing the war, as well as concluding an agreement with Azerbaijan. Although, it seems to me, the military defeat of Armenia is the result of objective processes and is associated with the restoration of international law and order in the region,” he noted.

According to Merezhko, Armenia should be primarily interested in observing the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, regardless of who will be in power there.

The deepening socio-economic problems in Armenia should not be solved with ​​revanchist attempts to unleash a war again, but quite the opposite – with strengthening peaceful and economically mutually beneficial relations with Azerbaijan, the expert stressed.

“In my opinion, Armenia will be able to overcome its internal socio-economic problems only when it establishes effective trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan, Turkey and other countries of the region,” added Merezhko.