Armenia's public criticism of CSTO counterproductive - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The public criticism of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) by official Armenia's Yerevan is considered to be counterproductive, Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"The desire of the Armenian leadership to discuss the effectiveness of the organization in its own right is puzzling when the CSTO has all the necessary formats, established channels of interaction, and, most importantly, the participants of this organization are ready not only to listen to all this but are also ready to work in this direction," the spokesperson said.

Recently speaking at the Prague Center for Transatlantic Relations, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the difficulties in Armeania's relations with the CSTO.

"There are difficulties in the relations between Armenia and the CSTO. Last year we hosted the CSTO summit, but, unfortunately, we could not reach a consensus on important decisions. And we have stated our position and our dissatisfaction with the organization," Pashinyan said.

According to the Armenian PM, the CSTO failed to fulfill the obligations it has towards Armenia.