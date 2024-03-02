Armenia's bid for EU membership - Yerevan's shift away from Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Armenia will apply to become a candidate for membership in the European Union in the coming days, which is Yerevan's final move in turning away from Russia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

Pashinyan made a remark at the meeting with party members that he had made a decision and the country will apply to become a candidate for EU membership in the coming days, within a month at most.

The Prime Minister noted that there are no hopes and expectations from Russia, while the West can provide security guarantees.

It is obvious that Armenia, which used to make every effort to sit on two chairs, i.e. to be closer to the West and Russia at the same time, has now nevertheless decided to make a choice (steps taken by official Yerevan recently, anti-Russian statements, numerous demarches against Moscow).

