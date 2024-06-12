Police use stun grenades against protesters in Armenia’s Yerevan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The police used stun grenades against protesters in front of the parliament building in Yerevan, Trend reports.

One of the protesters reportedly had his hand torn off.

Armenian Deputy Interior Minister Aram Hovhannisyan, answering reporters' questions about why the police used special means against the protesters said: "Well done. Just count how many bottles flew in my direction. You're the ones provoking it".

