Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. South Caucasus
  3. Armenia

Police use stun grenades against protesters in Armenia’s Yerevan (VIDEO)

Armenia Materials 12 June 2024 20:38 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The police used stun grenades against protesters in front of the parliament building in Yerevan, Trend reports.

One of the protesters reportedly had his hand torn off.

Armenian Deputy Interior Minister Aram Hovhannisyan, answering reporters' questions about why the police used special means against the protesters said: "Well done. Just count how many bottles flew in my direction. You're the ones provoking it".

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more