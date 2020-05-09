Georgian PM: EU first to help Georgia in fight against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

Europe and the European Union were the first to express their desire to help Georgia in the fight against coronavirus, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

"Today is Europe Day and it is symbolic that exactly 75 years after the world defeated fascism, the idea of coexistence emerged in Europe, and this idea gained so much power of magnetism that even today we, Georgians, do our best to become a member of this united family," Gakharia said.

He congratulated and thanked every European, everyone who considers themselves European, for the help they are providing to Georgia.

"Among our strategic partners, Europe and the European Union were the first to express their desire to help Georgia and to take steps to help our country in the fight against the invisible enemy, both financially and medically, in terms of information exchange and many more,” Gakharia said.

On 9th May the European Union and its member states mark Europe Day, which commemorates the historic 1950 Schuman declaration.

