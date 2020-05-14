Hospitals to resume planned surgeries in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

Hospitals will soon resume planned surgeries in Georgia, as the risk of coronavirus spreading has decreased in the country, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Gabunia said that hospitals are ready to resume planned surgeries.

"In the last two-three months, admissions to hospitals have been reduced throughout Georgia, as we were at a high risk of spreading the virus. With the decreasing risk of the pandemic, clinics are ready to resume planned surgeries”, said Gabunia.

Head of Tbilisi Infectious Disease Hospital Tengiz Tsertsvadze said that there are almost no new imported cases of COVID-19 in Georgia.

All kinds of manufacturing have resumed throughout the country since May 11. Retail and wholesale stores with their own shop entrances, excluding shopping malls, clothing and footwear stores, have opened.

Tbilisi, which had been on coronavirus lockdown since April 15, reopened on May 11.

