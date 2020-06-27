Georgia is EU's associated partner with free trade and visa free travel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

Eastern Partnership has considerably reduced the distance between the partners and the European Union (EU), Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Head of Georgian Mission to the EU Natalie Sabanadze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“The EU is much more present in the region. The linkages, be they institutional, socio-economic or simply emotional are much stronger and political ties deeper,” Sabanadze said.

According to her, EU’s assistance is having a real impact on the lives of people and in general, bilateral relations of each partner with the EU are at a more advanced state than ever before

"Georgia was not even considered as a neighbour in the beginning of 2000s, but today it is an associated partner of EU with free trade and visa free travel. It even hosts the first European school outside of the EU," ambassador said

Six years ago on June 27, Georgia signed the Association Agreement (AA) with the European Union (EU) in Brussels, which includes the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA).

Georgia began negotiating with the EU on its AA deal in July 2010; negotiations on the DCFTA started later in December 2011. The final deal was initialled at the Vilnius Summit in November 2013, when the negotiations had already ended.

Although the essential elements of the AA partially came into force from September 1, 2014, the agreement fully came into force on July 1, 2016 after the national parliaments of all EU member countries had ratified the agreement.

