EU works with Georgia to establish efficient, accessible and fair state

The European Union (EU) works with the Georgian government to establish an efficient, accessible, and fair state that safeguards citizens’ rights and makes it easier for them to pursue their lives and ambitions, the EU delegation in Georgia told Trend.

"To ensure equal access to justice for all citizens regardless of their income, the EU supported the establishment of the State Legal Aid Service. With over 20 offices across the country, the service has offered free assistance to over 330,000 people, including court representation in more than 150,000 cases," the EU delegation said.

According to the source, the EU has trained over 5,000 judges, prosecutors, prison and probation staff, police investigators, public defenders, and lawyers to increase their skills and efficiency and further protect Georgians’ rights.

"The EU has supported the Government in its reforms of the juvenile justice system," the delegation said.

As the source said, the EU is supporting the Public Defender and the State Audit Office of Georgia to strengthen the system of checks and balances.

"To facilitate access to Government services, the EU has supported the establishment of 76 Government Community Centers in smaller towns and villages across the country. These centers offer 200 public and banking services, as well as free internet and libraries to over 90,000 Georgians living in remote areas," the EU delegation said.

