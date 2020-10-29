OSCE PA to observe parliamentary elections in Georgia

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) will observe the 2020 Parliamentary Elections in Georgia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The press release if the parliamentary assembly reads that a 28-member delegation will arrive in Georgia.

Albanian parliamentarian and Rapporteur of the OSCE PA’s Committee on Economic Affairs, Science, Technology and Environment Elona Gjebrea Hoxha will serve as Special Coordinator and leader of the short-term OSCE observer mission, following an appointment by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Albanian Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Edi Rama. Hoxha has led the OSCE PA election observation delegation to Azerbaijan earlier this year.

“As observers, our parliamentarians are greatly experienced with elections within their country, as well as across the entire OSCE region, which enables us to offer an impartial assessment of the elections,” noted Hoxha. “We appreciate the opportunity to visit Georgia and observe these elections, despite the pandemic. Our observers will follow all relevant guidelines and requirements to ensure our safety, as well as the safety of those we meet.”

Vice-President Lord Peter Bowness has appointed Pia Kauma (MP, Finland), OSCE PA Special Representative on Civil Society Engagement, to lead the OSCE PA observer delegation.

“The spring agreement to reform the electoral system, which was achieved after a long deadlock between all parties, set an important background for these elections and I am pleased that our delegation will be able to closely observe these important elections under the reformed framework,” stated Kauma. “It is even more important that after this accomplishment, we can witness an election day that will proceed in a calm and orderly manner, paying testament to the democratic development of the country.”