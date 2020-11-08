Location restrictions may be expanded - Head of Georgian Diseases Control Center

Georgia 8 November 2020 09:16 (UTC+04:00)
Location restrictions may be expanded - Head of Georgian Diseases Control Center

Location restrictions may be expanded depending on the epidemiological situation in the country – Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health said during the briefing held at Governmental Administration, Trend reports citing 1tv.

“Otherwise pandemic will not be stopped. We should take into consideration the experience of a number of European and other countries, which passed the first wave and are in peak of the second wave now. We should try that Georgia comes out of this situation with minimal harm,” Gamkrelidze said.

Georgia has reported 2,859 new coronavirus cases on November 7. The 2,754 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Eighteen patients have died.

The total number of confirmed cases is 54,852. The number of recovered patients reached 39,773.The virus-related death toll stands at 441.

