EU provides funds support to Georgia during pandemic

The European Union has mobilised 1.5 billion GEL to support Georgia during the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

This, according to the EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell, is ‘one of the highest levels of EU assistance per capita to any country in the world and it should be seen as a demonstration of the EU's strong solidarity with Georgia at this time of crisis'.

The EU assistance includes:

- strengthening the Georgian government’s anti-COVID-19 crisis efforts including its anti-crisis economic plan and new programmes for regional/rural development and agriculture

- almost 2 million pieces of medical supplies, including ventilators, medical masks and gowns for Georgian laboratories and medical facilities, in partnership with WHO

- financial support to civil society organisations to assist those most vulnerable during the crisis, including persons with disabilities, victims of domestic violence, elderly, children and internally displaced persons

- Over 60 million GEL in targeted local grants via ongoing EU projects around the country to stimulate economic activity in areas such as agriculture, tourism, rural business development and vocational education training.