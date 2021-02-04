In-class studies to resume in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Rustavi from February 15

The education process will resume in classrooms in Tbilisi, Kutaisi, and Rustavi from February 15. The Prime Minister of Georgia, Giorgi Gakharia, announced at the government session on Thursday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

