Georgia reports 404 coronavirus cases, 799 recoveries, 14 deaths
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7
Trend:
Georgia reported 404 coronavirus cases, 799 recoveries, and 14 deaths on Feb. 7, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.
Georgia’s total case tally now stands at 262,024, among them 253,614 people recovered and 3,283 died.
Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 188 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 73 cases and the Kakheti region with 33 cases.
There are 450 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,230 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 294 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.
