Georgia reports 204 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.8

Georgia has reported 204 new cases of coronavirus, 736 recoveries and 15 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 204 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 86 cases

Adjara - 11 cases

Imereti - 32 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 16 cases

Shida Kartli - 13 cases

Guria - 18 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 14 cases

Kakheti - 8 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 3 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 3 cases

Some 4,554 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

Some 6,593 tests have been conducted on the weekend.

Georgia has had 262,228 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 254,350 of the 262,228 individuals have recovered, while 3,298 others have died.

