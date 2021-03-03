Georgia reaches preliminary agreement with Novavax

A preliminary agreement on the import of one million shots of Covid-19 vaccine is reached with Novavax, an American Covid-19 vaccine development company, said Tengiz Tsertsvadze, Director of the Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to Tengiz Tsertsvadze, the vaccines will be imported at the end of June. Novavax will be internationally-recognized by that time.

“We already have a proposal. It will practically solve the issue of the first year immunization plan,” Tsertsvadze said.

The Director of the Infectious Diseases Hospital explained that no official instruction is available yet. However, reportedly, two shots of the Novavax vaccine will be required.