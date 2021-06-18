PM Garibashvili said WB assists Georgia in vaccine procurement

“The World Bank is assisting Georgia actively in the vaccine procurement process,” Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated at a joint briefing with Anna Bjerde, the World Bank (WB) Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to him, the World Bank is an essential partner of Georgia during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“World Bank was one of the main donors during the pandemic and still is an important partner in this process. World Bank actively assists us in the vaccination and vaccine procurement process. Let me thank the Bank publicly,” Garibashvili said.

Georgian PM and Anna Bjerde also addressed the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Georgian economy and a wide range of successful cooperation issues.