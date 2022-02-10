US, National Bank of Georgia discuss current economic challenges

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

President of the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) Koba Gvenetadze and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the US to Georgia Kelly Degnan discussed the current economic challenges in Georgia, Trend reports via the press service of the NBG.

The sides discussed global economic factors, risks, situation in international and local markets.

Gvenetadze briefed Degnan on the current economic situation in the country, the main challenges and threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase in commodity prices, as well as high inflation rate, has affected most developing countries, including Georgia, he said.

The parties noted that the recently published financial assessment reports by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank highly assessed the contribution of effective reforms of the NBG in maintaining financial stability during the severe pandemic period.

The importance of the strategic partnership between Georgia and the US, the prospects for further deepening of cooperation were also discussed.

