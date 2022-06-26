Georgian Ambassador to US hands over letters of credence to President Joe Biden

Georgian Ambassador to the US, David Zalkaliani handed over letters of credence to the US President, Joe Biden, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Zalkaliani wrote on Facebook that during the ceremony, he reaffirmed to the US president that Georgia remains a reliable and committed partner in the region.

He thanked Joe Biden for support of Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration aspiration, the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“President Biden underscored that we acknowledges Georgia’s facing challenges, supports our country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and western aspirations,” Zalkaliani said.