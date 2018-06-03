India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile

3 June 2018 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

India successfully tested its long range surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Agni-5. The nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) has a strike range of 5,000 km, which can cover most of China.

The missile will eventually be inducted into the tri-service, Strategic Forces Command, which manages India’s nuclear arsenal. With the Agni-5, India will become part of a small group of countries having ICBMs (range of 5,000-5,500 km) — only the US, China, Russia and France are known to have ICBMs.

This was the fifth test of the missile and the third consecutive one from a canister on a road mobile launcher, the defence ministry said in a statement, adding that all the missions were successful. The canister-launch version provides the capability to quickly transport the missile and launch it from anywhere.

The latest test was conducted at about 9.53 am. The flight performance was tracked and monitored by radars, range stations and tracking systems. According to PTI, the missile travelled 19 minutes and covered 4,900 km.

“All objectives of the mission have been successfully met. This successful test of Agni-5 reaffirms the country’s indigenous missile capabilities and further strengthens our credible deterrence,” said the ministry.

The Agni-5 is the most advanced missile in the Agni series, because of its navigation and guidance, warhead and engine. The missile has been made in a manner that after reaching the peak of its trajectory it will head down to the earth’s surface, towards the target, with increased speed due to the gravitational pull.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
9 killed, 12 injured in rain-related incidents in eastern India
Other News 2 June 08:22
Pakistani, Indian military agree to reduce border escalations: military
Other News 30 May 08:43
India will not follow US sanctions on Iran: FM Swaraj
Nuclear Program 29 May 05:19
Indian firm starts work on Iran's southeastern port
Economy news 25 May 15:01
Intel India, Israel Consulate tie up to drive innovation among start-ups
Israel 25 May 12:41
Swiss Rieter Machines & Systems looks to do business in Uzbek textile industry
Economy news 24 May 11:56
Putin and Modi discuss military cooperation
Russia 22 May 17:58
Russian president, Indian PM to discuss military-technical cooperation
Russia 21 May 16:58
Putin hails high level of strategic partnership with India
Russia 21 May 15:44
9 die due to Nipah virus outbreak in southern India
Other News 21 May 08:51
5 killed in India spurious liquor consumption
Other News 21 May 07:55
Saudi energy minister raises oil market volatility issue with US, Russian peers
Arab World 18 May 04:48
Putin to meet Bulgarian president in Sochi on May 22
Russia 16 May 16:28
Seven dead, 30 feared trapped after part of flyover collapses in Indian city
Other News 16 May 05:20
23 missing in boat capsize in India
Other News 16 May 02:18
More than 25 people dead in dust storm in India's north
Other News 14 May 03:53
Two indian commercial planes flying same route nearly collide in midair
Other News 12 May 04:05
Uzbekistan to use German, Indian tech solutions in joint project with AvtoVAZ
Economy news 8 May 12:14