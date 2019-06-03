Israel makes missile strike on Syrian airfield, 1 person killed

3 June 2019 04:00 (UTC+04:00)

Several powerful explosions have occurred and fire started at T-4 military airbase in Syrian province of Homs, source reported earlier. Later, a Syrian military source reported a missile attack by Israel, Trend reports Sputnik.

Syrian state media reported on Sunday night about missile attack targeting T-4 military airfield in Syrian Homs province.

A source in Syrian military said that the missile attack was conducted by Israel. Syrian air defence reportedly managed to shoot down two missiles. However, according to the source, one person was killed and two were injured as a result of the strike.

"Our air defence repelled the Israeli attack and destroyed two missiles out of those attacking the T-4 airfield," the source said.

An ammunition depot as well as several other buildings and equipment were damaged after the attack, Syrian Arab News Agency reported, quoting a military source.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 14 died, 28 injured in car bomb explosion in southwest Syria
Arab World 00:40
Iran, Syria to sign contract on plant construction
Business 2 June 14:25
Rockets fired from Syria at Golan Heights
World 2 June 08:44
Militants attacked settlements in 2 Syrian provinces in past 24 Hours
Arab World 2 June 05:13
2 bombings rock Syria's Raqqa
Arab World 2 June 03:43
621 Syrian refugees return home from Lebanon
Arab World 2 June 00:34
Latest
Yemen's Houthis launch drone attack on Saudi-led coalition military parade in Aden
Arab World 04:46
Google faces outage affecting YouTube, Google Cloud and G Suite
World 03:13
U.S. regulators say some Boeing 737 MAX planes may have faulty parts
World 02:39
Qatar says it has reservations about Arab statements on Iran
World 01:45
At least 14 died, 28 injured in car bomb explosion in southwest Syria
Arab World 00:40
Opposition conservatives prevail in Greek local election runoffs
World 2 June 23:44
Number of injured in TNT plant blasts in Russia rises to 89
Russia 2 June 23:09
At least two migrants die, 25 missing in boat accident off Libyan coast
World 2 June 22:37
6 killed in south China landslide
China 2 June 21:57