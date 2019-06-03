Israel makes missile strike on Syrian airfield, 1 person killed

Several powerful explosions have occurred and fire started at T-4 military airbase in Syrian province of Homs, source reported earlier. Later, a Syrian military source reported a missile attack by Israel, Trend reports Sputnik.

Syrian state media reported on Sunday night about missile attack targeting T-4 military airfield in Syrian Homs province.

A source in Syrian military said that the missile attack was conducted by Israel. Syrian air defence reportedly managed to shoot down two missiles. However, according to the source, one person was killed and two were injured as a result of the strike.

"Our air defence repelled the Israeli attack and destroyed two missiles out of those attacking the T-4 airfield," the source said.

An ammunition depot as well as several other buildings and equipment were damaged after the attack, Syrian Arab News Agency reported, quoting a military source.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news