Tunisian president leaves military hospital

2 July 2019 03:25 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi left the military hospital in good health, the Tunisian presidency confirmed in a statement on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 93-year-old president was rushed on Thursday to the military hospital in Tunis following a "serious health problem," said the presidency in a statement.

This is the second health problem after another one occurred a few days ago. Last Saturday, Essebsi was admitted into the military hospital in Tunis for medical examinations over an indisposition diagnosed as "not dangerous."

Essebsi was born in November 1926 and took over the Tunisian presidency after winning the 2014 presidential elections.

