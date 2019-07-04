8 more H1N1 deaths reported in Myanmar

4 July 2019 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

Eight more people has died of seasonal influenza H1N1 in Myanmar, bringing the total death toll to 29 so far, said a statement from the Health and Sports Ministry late Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

From Jan. 1 to July 4 this year, Yangon region topped the list with 23 deaths, followed by Ayeyawady region with three deaths, Sagaing region with two deaths and Mon state with one, respectively.

According to the ministry's figures, 141 people have contracted with influenza virus out of 402 suspected patients.

Most of them were young children and elderly who had suffered from chronic illnesses.

The symptoms of H1N1 include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches, chills as well as vomiting and diarrhea.

The symptoms come within one to five days which is called incubation period after exposure to the infected person as the virus is spread through airborne droplets from sneezing and coughing or by hands which are contaminated with secretions.

