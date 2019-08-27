Malta rescues 73 migrants

27 August 2019 06:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Armed Forces of Malta brought in 73 migrants who were rescued off a rubber dinghy in the Maltese search and rescue region on Monday afternoon, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The migrants were brought in on board the Armed Forces of Malta's patrol boat, P24, at around 4:00 p.m. to the army's naval base in Hay Wharf, Floriana.

This was the first group rescued after the Armed Forces coordinated and conducted two separate rescue operations in the country's search and rescue region. A second group is expected to arrive later on Monday.

An army spokesperson said that the migrants were spotted during a routine monitoring of the Maltese search and rescue region. All 73 migrants are men.

