At least 35 people feared dead after major fire breaks out in New Delhi factory

8 December 2019 08:31 (UTC+04:00)

According to India Today, rescue and fire department officials have rescued some 50 people, with the Delhi police allegedly confirming the huge death toll on Sunday morning, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

A massive blaze at a factory in New Delhi's Anaj Mandi claimed at least 35 lives on Sunday morning, India Today reported. Some 50 people are believed to have been injured and rushed to 4 hospitals in the Indian capital.

According to local media reports, the fire broke out in an "illegal plastic factory running inside a house", and quickly spread, engulfing two other houses.

