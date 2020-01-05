US - Led Coalition Confirms Two Attacks on 4 January Near Iraqi Bases That Host American Forces

According to a statement issued by the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) on 4 January, during attacks near Iraqi bases that host coalition troops, "the International Zone took indirect fire that landed outside of Coalition facilities and potentially harmed Iraqi civilians", Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The coalition statement notes that previous attacks that took place in November and December "killed and wounded Iraqi and Coalition personnel".

The release adds that earlier reports on attacks against the Ninewah Operation Centre in Mosul were false, calling on people to "request confirmation through government officials, instead of spreading rumors".

​Earlier in the day, the Al-Arabiya TV channel reported that mortar fire had hit areas surrounding the Iraqi regional security staff facility in the northern province of Ninewa (Nineveh).

US President Donald Trump on Saturday declared that the United States had identified 52 Iranian sites, including some that are important to Tehran, that would be attacked "very fast and very hard" if Iran strikes US citizens or assets.

