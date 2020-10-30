WHO registers over 479,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours worldwide

World 30 October 2020 01:19 (UTC+04:00)
WHO registers over 479,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours worldwide

The number of the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection worldwide has surpassed 44 mln, rising over 24 hours by more than 479,000. This is the second highest increase in incidence after a record high registered on October 24 (over 489,000), according to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO) published on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 19:15 Moscow time on October 29, the WHO received reports of 44,351,506 infections and 1,171,255 fatalities. The number of infections over 24 hours has increased by 479,417 while the fatalities rose by 7,126. The WHO statistics takes into account only officially confirmed data on incidence and fatalities submitted by the states.

In the European region, over 24 hours, the WHO detected 239,085 new cases of COVID-19. North and South America are in the second place (143,411 cases) with Southeast Asia in the third place (59,127).

According to the WHO, as of October 29, the majority of the infections were recorded in the US - 8,683,298, followed by India (8,040,203), Brazil (5,439,641), Russia (1,581,693), France (1,203,068), Spain (1,136,503), Argentina (1,116,609), Colombia (1,033,218), Great Britain (942,279), Mexico (901,268), Peru (892,497) and South Africa (719,714).

