Tropical storm Eta kills 26 in Honduras

Tropical storm Eta, which ravaged Central America and moved towards Cuba, has killed 26 people in Honduras and left four others missing, the country's disaster relief agency said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Eta moved over Honduras on Thursday as a tropical depression weakened from a Category 4 hurricane that slammed into Nicaragua.

After the storm exited Honduran territory Thursday night, recovery teams have been working to rescue people from flooding, said the Permanent Contingency Commission, adding that more than 1.7 million people were affected.

So far, 26,795 people have been rescued in Honduras, 65,912 people cut off in 68 communities, and 57,258 people evacuated to 175 shelters, it said. Heavy rains brought by Eta also destroyed 21 bridges, and damaged 2,384 houses and 100 roads.