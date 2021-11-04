Liverpool claimed their place in the Champions League knockout stages as Group B winners
Liverpool claimed their place in the Champions League knockout stages as Group B winners with two games to spare by beating 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-0, Trend reports citing Bein Sports.
Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane eased the Reds past Atleti, who lost Felipe to a first-half red card, continuing to make light work of a draw that had initially been described as tough.
Diego Simeone's men are now left in a battle with Porto and Milan to qualify in second place.
