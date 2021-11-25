Gunmen kill 3 students, 1 teacher in attack on Cameroonian school

Unidentified gunmen killed three students and one teacher on Wednesday in an attack on a government school in Cameroon's war-torn Anglophone region of Southwest, according to local authorities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The assailants stormed Government Bilingual High School in Ekondo Titi locality by 7:30 a.m. local time when students were studying, and detonated an improvised explosive device, the Divisional Officer of Ekondo Titit, Timothe Aboloa said.

Three students, namely 12-year-old Emmanuel Orume, 16-year-old Joyceline Iken, 17-year-old Kum Emmanuel, and a French language teacher Celestina Fien were killed in the attack.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.