Gunmen kill 3 students, 1 teacher in attack on Cameroonian school
Unidentified gunmen killed three students and one teacher on Wednesday in an attack on a government school in Cameroon's war-torn Anglophone region of Southwest, according to local authorities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The assailants stormed Government Bilingual High School in Ekondo Titi locality by 7:30 a.m. local time when students were studying, and detonated an improvised explosive device, the Divisional Officer of Ekondo Titit, Timothe Aboloa said.
Three students, namely 12-year-old Emmanuel Orume, 16-year-old Joyceline Iken, 17-year-old Kum Emmanuel, and a French language teacher Celestina Fien were killed in the attack.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
