3 killed, 24 injured in blast in SW Pakistan

At least three people were killed and 24 others injured on Wednesday evening in a blast in Pakistan's southwest Quetta city, said an official, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Media Coordinator of Health Department of Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province Waseem Baig said in a statement that three people, including a police officer, died in the blast.

Local police told media that the blast took place near a police vehicle in a busy market located at the Fatima Jinnah Road of the city.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to a hospital.

The death toll might further rise as five of the wounded were in critical condition, added the police.