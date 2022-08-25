Global COVID-19 cases surpass 600 mln - Worldometers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 25. Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 600 million, according to data from Worldometers, Trend reports.

The global case count amounted to 602,911,159, with 6,477,803 deaths worldwide, as of 22:43 (GMT), showed the data.

The United States reported 95,610,469 cases and 1,066,742 deaths, both the highest counts around the world.

India recorded the world's second largest caseload of 44,376,551, followed by France with 34,408,901 cases.

Countries with more than 20 million cases also include Brazil, Germany, UK, South Korea and Italy, according to the data.