Ronaldo ‘signs $75 million-per-year deal’ with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nass

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a $75 million-a-year contract with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr football club, CBS Sports reported on Friday, citing sources close to the club, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The length of the contract is two and a half years, it said, adding that Al Nassr will announce the deal following an away game Saturday against Al Khaleej.

Ronaldo, 37, has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia after leaving Manchester United in November.

Al Nassr are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having being crowned winners of the country’s top flight nine times, with their most recent triumph coming in 2019.