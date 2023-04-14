Cyclone Ilsa hits Australia’s northwest, misses iron ore export hub

A tropical cyclone smashed into Australia’s northwest coast as a category 5 storm, setting new wind speed records, but has largely spared populated regions including the world’s largest iron ore export hub at Port Hedland, authorities said on Friday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Cyclone Ilsa made landfall early Friday morning with the highest intensity rating on a 1-to 5 scale and then moved inland as emergency crews urged several remote communities along the storm’s path to seek shelter and remain indoors.

“Port Hedland ... escaped the brunt of the cyclone at this stage. Overnight, we received no calls for assistance,” Western Australia state emergency services Superintendent Peter Sutton told ABC television. “So it appears the larger populated areas have really escaped the damage.”

But Sutton said there were unconfirmed reports of “extensive damage” at some remote towns and that an aerial survey would be conducted as soon as possible.