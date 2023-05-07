36 Sudanese, 2 Egyptians wounded as bus overturns on way to Cairo

At least 38 passengers, including two Egyptians and 36 Sudanese, were wounded on Saturday as a bus overturned on a desert road in Egypt's Beni Suef governorate, south of the capital Cairo, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The bus, carrying Sudanese citizens fleeing the war-torn country, overturned on its way to Cairo, according to a statement by Beni Suef governorate.

Beni Suef Governor Mohamad Hany Ghoneim visited the hospital and called for all necessary healthcare to treat the wounded, said the statement.

Thousands of Sudanese citizens have crossed into neighboring Egypt to flee the ongoing deadly military clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that erupted in mid-April.