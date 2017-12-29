Egypt's police kill militant tried to storm a Church in Cairo (UPDATED)

29 December 2017 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

Gunmen killed at least nine people including three police in an attack on a Coptic Christian church south of Cairo on Friday, medical and security sources said, Reuters reports.

The two attackers opened fire at the entrance to the church of Mar Mina in Helwan district, which was being guarded by police in the run-up to Orthodox Christmas celebrations next week, security sources said.

One attacker was shot dead by security forces, the sources and the state-run news agency MENA reported. State television said the second had been captured.

Islamist militants have claimed several attacks on Egypt’s large Christian minority in recent years, including two bomb attacks on Palm Sunday in April and a blast at Cairo’s largest Coptic cathedral last December that killed 28 people.

The Health Ministry said that nine people had been killed on Friday in addition to the gunman, and five wounded, including two women in serious condition.

Local media said the dead attacker had been wearing an explosive belt, and that two other bombs had been defused near the church.

14:12 (GMT+4) An attack on a church south of Cairo killed at least three people on Friday and an attacker was shot dead by security forces, security sources said, Reuters reports.

The incident took place in the Helwan district on the capital’s southern outskirts and involved more than one attacker, according to the state-run news agency MENA.

Local media cited the Interior Ministry as saying two policemen had been killed in the attack on the Mar Mina church.

It was not clear if the three reported dead included the attacker, or how many attackers were involved.

Cairo’s security chief headed for the scene, local media reported. Sirens were heard in central Cairo as the incident was first reported.

14:12 (GMT+4) Egyptian police forces killed a militant tried to storm a church in Helwan city, southern Cairo on Friday, eye witnesses told Egypt Today.

The militant opened fire at the security forces outside the Church of Great Martyr Mina in al-Maasara district in Helwan city and injured a policeman, but the guarding police thwarted his attack and shot him down.

The attack attempt was thwarted amid high security measures taken by the Ministry of Interior nationwide ahead of Christmas celebrations in Egypt.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
FM: Egypt stands for normalization of relations with Turkey
Turkey 25 December 09:47
Egypt security forces kill nine suspected militants in raid: ministry
Other News 24 December 20:27
Hundreds attack coptic church in Egypt
Arab World 24 December 06:03
President Aliyev receives Grand Mufti of Egypt (PHOTO)
Politics 21 December 14:27
Egypt condemns deadly church attack in Pakistan
Arab World 17 December 21:43
Russian military working on deal to use Egyptian air bases: document
World 30 November 17:04
Turkey declares day of mourning for deadly Egypt attack
Turkey 26 November 20:34
At least 305 dead after bombing, shooting attack on Egypt mosque
Arab World 25 November 20:19
Explosion hits mosque in Sinai, Egypt, 235 dead (UPDATE)
World 24 November 19:52
Egypt declares three days of mourning after attack on north Sinai mosque
World 24 November 18:02
Road accident leaves 2 killed, 1 injured in Egypt
World 24 November 10:24
AZAL on plans to carry out flights to Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh
Economy news 23 November 15:48
Russian, Saudi, Israeli, Egyptian leaders discuss security issues in phone talks
World 22 November 02:02
Three militant killed, 74 arrested in Egypt’s raids in Sinai
Arab World 17 November 01:42
Azerbaijani FM receives mayor of Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh
Politics 14 November 19:43
Egyptian warplanes destroy 10 arms-loaded vehicles of militants on Libyan border: Army
Other News 12 November 05:11
Egypt’s ISIS affiliate kills 10 people in Sinai convoy attack
World 10 November 15:53
Turkey condemns joint naval drills of Egypt, Greece in Rhodes
Turkey 3 November 10:20