Over 600 Iraqis killed since anti-government protests erupted last October

23 January 2020 03:36 (UTC+04:00)

Over 600 Iraqis were killed since the beginning of anti-government protests in October 2019, Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports Sputnik.

"It is devastating and painful, and even shameful, that acts of violence by outlaws have led to the death of over 600 innocent peaceful protesters, mostly young people, as well as many security personnel. Needless to say, I condemn these crimes in the strongest terms, and the perpetrators sooner or later will have to be dealt with in accordance with the law", Salih said.

The rallies led to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's decision to resign last November. However, he remains in office in a caretaker capacity until a replacement is found. Salih submitted his resignation last December.

Iraq has been facing nationwide protests since October. The Iraqi people took to the streets demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey, Iraq trade turnover increases
Turkey 21 January 12:03
Iran discloses oil production volume on North Azadegan field
Oil&Gas 18 January 16:35
Iraqi security forces kill one protester, wound 25
Arab World 17 January 23:28
ExxonMobil likely to ramp up spending on Iraqi upstream operations
Oil&Gas 17 January 11:47
Iraq’s oil output boost may be hindered by heightened security concerns
Oil&Gas 16 January 14:36
US resumes military operations with Iraq after 2-week pause
US 16 January 08:01
Latest
Small plane with at least 4 on board crashes in Southern California
US 02:47
Western Turkey rocked by magnitude 5.6 earthquake
Turkey 02:03
President Ilham Aliyev met with Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga in Davos (PHOTO)
Politics 00:52
Residents of China's Wuhan banned from leaving city over coronavirus outbreak
China 00:34
Brexit Bill Clears UK Parliament, Set to Become Law After Royal Assent
Europe 22 January 23:55
President Ilham Aliyev met with Georgian Prime Minister in Davos (PHOTO)
Politics 22 January 23:07
China virus deaths hit 17, heightening global alarm
China 22 January 22:21
Georgia to launch production of black caviar
Business 22 January 21:26
Georgia and Croatia note potential for further development of bilateral economic cooperation
Business 22 January 21:25